Home World

UK economy shrinks for first time since 2012 as Brexit bites 

Before the extension request, many firms stockpiled products to help cushion them in case Britain crashed out of the EU on March 29 without a deal.

Published: 09th August 2019 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Union Jack, UK flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: The British economy shrank in the second quarter of the year for the first time in six and a half years largely because Brexit uncertainties weighed heavily on business investment, official figures showed Friday.

The decline, the first since the fourth quarter of 2012, was unexpected.

Most economists thought that the economy would be flat.

The Office for National Statistics said the contraction came "at a time of increased volatility around the UK's original planned exit date from the European Union in late March.

"Brexit was meant to happen on March 29, but has been delayed to the end of October after Parliament rejected the withdrawal agreement that the previous prime minister, Theresa May, had negotiated with the EU.

Compelled by Parliament, May requested the extension.

Before the extension request, many firms stockpiled products to help cushion them in case Britain crashed out of the EU on March 29 without a deal.

That business activity helped the economy grow by 0.5 per cent in the first quarter.

Since then, companies have stopped stockpiling as much, weighing on growth overall.

The disappointing figure is set to raise alarm that Brexit uncertainty is weighing on the British economy more than anticipated.

Business investment, which has been historically weak since the country voted in June 2016 to leave the EU, weakened further in the second quarter, contracting by 0.5 per cent following a modest uptick in the first three months of the year.

May's replacement as prime minister, Boris Johnson, has insisted that there will be no further delay to the Brexit date and that Britain will leave the EU on Halloween come what may.

That's stoked fears, particularly in currency markets where the pound has been sliding, that Britain will leave the EU without a deal, a development that would see tariffs and other restrictions imposed on traded goods.

With all that uncertainty, the Bank of England warned last week that there's a one-in-three chance that Britain will slip into recession in the early part of 2020 even if a Brexit ends up being smooth.

The pound fell after the release of Friday's GDP figures, down 0.2 per cent on the day at USD 1.2115.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UK UK economy Brexit
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp