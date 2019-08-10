Over 2.5 million Muslims embark on a five-day Haj rituals

Ejaz Kaiser By

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia: Friday marked the beginning of 5-day religious rituals on Haj pilgrimage when over 2.5 million Muslims from around the world joined the spiritual journey.

It starts on the eighth day of Dhul-Hijjah -- the last month of the Islamic calendar with the Haji pilgrims offering devotion to Almighty God (Allah), seek forgiveness of their sins and supplication for the peace in the world.

During the duration they assemble at Mina, Arafat and Muzdalfa -- the three locations within the vicinity of 20 km from Makkah, the Holy city of Islam.

With huge conglomeration of pilgrims march ahead to accomplish the steps of Prophet Muhammad, who carried them out some 1400 years ago, the Saudi government has chalked out an extensive action plan on crowd management, to ensure safety and security as its top priority. The Ministry of Haj and Umrah ascertains basic amenities for the pilgrims.

Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam and performed by Muslims irrespective of their class, nationality, ethnicity -- unite them in solidarity.

Each of them donning a pair of white attire (called Ihram which is un-stitched) signifying elimination of all differences over caste, status, wealth or pride. The occasion also seen as a global get-together for the followers of Islam during Haj season.

At Mina, the Haj pilgrims stay in tents (in lakh) specially built for them. From here they move to Arafat next day. Muzdalfa is the destination after Arafat. The Pilgrims will have a day-long halt at Muzdalfa on Sunday, which is a vast open area under the sun.

On third day, pilgrims move to Jamarat where they carry out a symbolic stoning of the devil by hurling pebbles.

Muslims who can financially afford and physically capable are required to undertake the spiritual journey of Haj at least once in their lifetime. In 2018 there were over two millions Muslims who performed Haj.