Death toll in Myanmar landslide climbs to 65

The deadly landslide took place when the mountainside of Ma-lat mountain collapsed due to the monsoon downpour in Paung township.

Published: 12th August 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 07:10 PM

The leg of a landslide victim is seen in the mud after a landslide in Paung township, Mon state on August 10, 2019.

The leg of a landslide victim is seen in the mud after a landslide in Paung township, Mon state on August 10, 2019. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

YANGON: The death toll from monsoon landslide in Myanmar's Mon state rose to 65 on Tuesday, according to latest figures released by the Myanmar Fire Services Department. 

"Rescue efforts will be carried out until bodies of all missing ones are found," a rescuer told Xinhua news agency.

The deadly landslide took place when the mountainside of Ma-lat mountain collapsed due to the monsoon downpour in Paung township on Friday.

Residents, houses and vehicles were swamped by deluge of mud and rocks from the collapse.

Precautionary measures were being taken as there was a risk of more landslides at the area, an official from the Myanmar Fire Services Department had said on Monday.

Due to heavy monsoon rainfall, Paung, Mawlamyine, Mudon, Thanbyuzayat, Kyaikmaraw and Ye towns were flooded and some schools temporarily closed in the town of Paung since Friday.

