Home World

Indian-origin man arrested for killing father in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police said Sohan shot and killed his father with an assault rifle on August 3 evening in their home on the 1900 block of Conwell Avenue in the Bustleton section, the report said.

Published: 12th August 2019 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW YORK: A 31-year-old Indian-origin man allegedly killed his father with an assault rifle in Philadelphia and was later arrested in Massachusetts following an emergency warning issued by the Harvard University, according to media reports.

The accused, Sohan Panjrolia, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, gunned down his 60-year-old father, Mahendra Panjrolia, in their family home earlier in the month, The Philadelphia Inquirer said in a report.

Sohan son fled with the weapon in a car that was later found nearby, police said.

Philadelphia police said Sohan shot and killed his father with an assault rifle on August 3 evening in their home on the 1900 block of Conwell Avenue in the Bustleton section, the report said.

Investigators had previously said Sohan may be using narcotics and should be considered "armed and dangerous".

During the investigation, officials searched Harvard University as Sohan had got a bachelor of liberal arts degree from the university's Extension School in 2013.

In a cautionary measure, Harvard officials issued an emergency alert that warned students to avoid JFK and Eliot Streets, CBS Boston reported.

A university police officer found Sohan's car, which helped locate him, parked near an ice-cream stall, Cambridge Police told the CBS.

"It appeared that he wasn't expecting to be engaged by police at that time. We were lucky here that we caught the suspect unprepared," Police chief Branville Bard told the news website.

Panjrolia will remain in custody in Cambridge pending extradition back to Philadelphia to face murder charges.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Philadelphia Philadelphia Crimes US Police
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp