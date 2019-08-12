Indian-origin man arrested for killing father in Philadelphia

By PTI

NEW YORK: A 31-year-old Indian-origin man allegedly killed his father with an assault rifle in Philadelphia and was later arrested in Massachusetts following an emergency warning issued by the Harvard University, according to media reports.

The accused, Sohan Panjrolia, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, gunned down his 60-year-old father, Mahendra Panjrolia, in their family home earlier in the month, The Philadelphia Inquirer said in a report.

Sohan son fled with the weapon in a car that was later found nearby, police said.

Philadelphia police said Sohan shot and killed his father with an assault rifle on August 3 evening in their home on the 1900 block of Conwell Avenue in the Bustleton section, the report said.

Investigators had previously said Sohan may be using narcotics and should be considered "armed and dangerous".

During the investigation, officials searched Harvard University as Sohan had got a bachelor of liberal arts degree from the university's Extension School in 2013.

In a cautionary measure, Harvard officials issued an emergency alert that warned students to avoid JFK and Eliot Streets, CBS Boston reported.

A university police officer found Sohan's car, which helped locate him, parked near an ice-cream stall, Cambridge Police told the CBS.

"It appeared that he wasn't expecting to be engaged by police at that time. We were lucky here that we caught the suspect unprepared," Police chief Branville Bard told the news website.

Panjrolia will remain in custody in Cambridge pending extradition back to Philadelphia to face murder charges.