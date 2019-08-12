WATCH | Tesla Model 3 car explodes after hitting truck in Moscow

Home World

A Tesla exploded in Moscow, Russia after crashing with a broken down tow truck.

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: A Tesla Model 3 car has crashed once more, this time it collided with a tow truck in Moscow exploding into flames and severely injuring three of a family, the media reported.

Russian businessman Alexey Tretyakov, along with his two children were present in the car, who were all severely injured, the Electrek reported on Sunday.

Video footages of the car catching fire and exploding have been circulating on social networking platforms like Instagram. The vehicle was reportedly on Autopilot at the time of the accident.

As of now, there has been no official acknowledgement or explanation to the unfortunate accident from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

However, this is not the first time that Tesla vehicles on Autopilot have crashed into other vehicles and exploded into flames.

Back in 2016, in a fatal accident, a Tesla vehicle on Autopilot crashed into a street sweeper truck in China.

Until now, the automaker have insisted that it is safer to drive on Autopilot and that its vehicles were much less likely to catch fire than gas-powered vehicles, the report said.

In its latest safety report, Tesla claimed that there was a Tesla vehicle fire for every 170 million miles travelled between 2012 and 2018 compared to a vehicle fire for every 19 million miles travelled in the US.

