Home World

Brazil tribal women protest President Jair Bolsonaro's 'genocidal policies'

Far-right Bolsonaro wants to develop the rainforest - seen as vital to combatting climate change - by allowing more mining and farming in the region.

Published: 13th August 2019 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

Hundreds of indigenous women arrived in Brazil's capital to protest the policies of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Hundreds of indigenous women arrived in Brazil's capital to protest the policies of President Jair Bolsonaro. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BRASALIA: Thousands of tribal women decorated with feathers and body paint marched on Brazil's capital Tuesday denouncing the "genocidal policies" of President Jair Bolsonaro, who faces growing criticism over destruction of the Amazon.

Far-right Bolsonaro wants to develop the rainforest - seen as vital to combatting climate change - by allowing more mining and farming in the region.

The latest official figures show a sharp increase in deforestation in recent months compared with a year earlier.

Activists blame the rise on Bolsonaro's anti-environment rhetoric.

But Bolsonaro has dismissed the data as lies and sacked the head of the government agency tasked with tracking tree clearing.

Carrying bows, arrows and spears, the indigenous women advanced on Congress in Brasilia carrying a large banner that said "Resist to exist" as they demanded greater protection of their land.

"Bolsonaro wants to wipe out our lands, our ethnicities," Potira Guajajara, a 22-year-old student from the northeastern state of Maranhao, told AFP.

"There have been many invasions of our lands by hunters and gold miners.

" Brazil's government has demarcated hundreds of territories since the 1980s for the exclusive use of its 800,000 indigenous inhabitants.

Access by outsiders is strictly regulated.

Bolsonaro opposes demarcating more land, claiming indigenous people already live "like a zoo animal.

" Elected last year with support from the powerful agriculture lobby, Bolsonaro has pledged to combat illegal deforestation.

While the government admits clearing has increased, it insists it is not as great as indicated by the National Institute for Space Research.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
President Bolsonaro Brazil
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp