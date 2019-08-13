Home World

Malaysian police: Family identifies body of 15-year-old London girl who disappeared 9 days ago

Nora Quoirin, 15, went missing from the Dusan Hotel in Seremban, south of capital Kuala Lumpur, on August 4 2019.

Published: 13th August 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

Rescuers gather in the cordoned off area in Pantai, Malaysia Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.

Rescuers gather in the cordoned off area in Pantai, Malaysia Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. | ( Photo | AP )

By Associated Press

SEREMBAN: Malaysian police said Tuesday the family of a missing 15-year-old London girl has positively identified a naked body found near the nature resort where she disappeared over a week ago.

Police said rescuers earlier Tuesday found the body of a female Caucasian beside a small stream in steep terrain about 2 ½ kilometers (1 ½ miles) from the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state, where Nora Anne Quoirin went missing Aug. 4. The body was airlifted to a hospital for identification and an autopsy.

"The family members have been brought here to identify the body that we recovered earlier and the family has confirmed that the body is Nora Anne," Negeri Sembilan police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop told reporters at the hospital morgue.

Quoirin's family arrived Aug. 3 for a two-week stay at the Dusun, a small resort located in a durian orchard next to a forest reserve 63 kilometers (39 miles) south of Kuala Lumpur.

Police believe the teen, who has learning and physical disabilities, climbed out through an open window in the living room of the resort cottage. They listed her as a missing person but said the investigation included possible criminal aspects of the case. The girl's family says she isn't independent and wouldn't wander off alone, and was likely to have been abducted.

Mohamad said a senior pathologist will conduct a post mortem Wednesday morning to determine the cause of death.

National deputy police chief Mazlan Mansor earlier told a news conference that the body, which "was not in any clothing," was found by volunteers registered with the rescue team Tuesday afternoon in an area that had previously been searched by rescuers. He didn't explain how long the body had been there or why rescuers apparently missed it.

Nearly 350 people have been involved in a massive search operation that included sniffer dogs, elite commando forces and thermal detectors, but no evidence had been turned up until the discovery of the body on Tuesday. Police from Ireland, France and the U.K. are also on site to assist in the investigation. The girl's mother is from Ireland and her father is French, but the family has lived in London for 20 years.

On Monday, the mother, Meabh Quoirin, announced a 50,000 ringgit ($11,900) reward, donated by a Belfast-based business, for information leading to the recovery of her daughter.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malaysia London UK Girl Missing
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp