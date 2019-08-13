Home World

Pakistan may redeploy troops to Kashmir border, says Envoy to US

Asad Majeed Khan also said that Afghanistan and Kashmir issues are separate and that he was not attempting to link them.

Published: 13th August 2019 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW YORK: Not finding enough support from the United States on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has threatened to redeploy its troops from the Afghanistan border to that of Kashmir.

Pakistan's ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, raised this possibility on Monday while talking to the editorial board of the New York Times.

However, Khan also said that Afghanistan and Kashmir issues are separate and that he was not attempting to link them.

The US and the Taliban have been engaged in talks for bringing peace in Afghanistan in which Pakistan is required to play a very significant role.

Khan hoped that the American talks with Taliban would succeed and said Pakistan was actively supporting these.

ALSO READ: Pakistan PM Imran Khan to celebrate Independence Day in PoK

Pakistan has deployed a large force on its western border with Afghanistan to prevent the Taliban from getting safe haven in the area.

"India's crackdown on Kashmir, on Pakistan's eastern border with India, would not have come at a worse time for us", said Khan to the editorial board of New York Times.

He said: "We have our hands full on the western border. If the situation escalates on the eastern border, we will have to undertake redeployments."

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's decision to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Khan said it has "raised tensions in Pakistan. Pakistan as a punching bag sells in India."

There has been little communication between the two neighbours over the past week and the "crisis is going to get worse", he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
United States Jammu and Kashmir Afghanistan border Pakistan Taliban US Taliban India
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp