Sri Lanka warns of possible dengue outbreak

By IANS

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Health Ministry has warned of a possible dengue outbreak as the number of deaths from the disease has reached 56 and the number of those affected has risen to over 36,000 so far this year, the media reported on Tuesday.

The government epidemiology unit said the worst affected districts were Colombo, Gampaha on the outskirts of the capital; Galle, Matara and Hambantota in the south and Ratnapura in the south central district.

Director General of Health Services, from the Health Ministry, Anil Jasinghe said with the establishment of the southwest monsoon, there could be an increase in the number of cases reported from several other districts as well.

Medical experts urged people to seek immediate medical attention if they suffered from high fever, uncontrolled vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness and reduced urinary.

"All fever patients need rest and should refrain from attending work or school," said epidemiologists. "Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever can be fatal."

In 2018, more than 50 people died and over 48,000 were affected by the mosquito-borne virus in Sri Lanka, with the National Dengue Control Unit launching several programmes to eradicate mosquito's breeding grounds in several districts of the island country.

