UN rights chief urges 'impartial' probe into Hong Kong violence
Published: 13th August 2019 02:58 PM | Last Updated: 13th August 2019 02:58 PM | A+A A-
GENEVA: The UN rights chief on Tuesday voiced concern over force used against protesters during massive demonstrations in Hong Kong and called for an impartial probe.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is calling for "prompt, independent, impartial investigation" into alleged excessive force by police against the protesters, her spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters in Geneva.