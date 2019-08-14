Home World

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa says she made only Rs 8 lakh in her entire career

Mia Khalifa, one of the most popular names in the adult film industry, has revealed some shocking details regarding her time in the porn industry.

Published: 14th August 2019 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa (Photo | Mia Khalifa Twitter)

By Online Desk

Mia Khalifa, one of the most popular names in the adult film industry, has revealed some shocking details regarding her time in the porn industry.

Rated as one of the most viewed porn stars in the world, though Mia Khalifa left the adult film industry nearly five years back, she still clocks a high search result on Google.

The 26-year-old in a recent interview with Megan Abbott on YouTube, claimed that she was part of the industry for just a few months.

The former adult star also clarified that she did not make much money from the industry and also stated how her time in the porn industry affected her life. Mia took to Twitter and shared details about the same.

The Lebanese national said, "People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 (Rs 8 lakh) in the industry and never saw a penny again after that."

"To clarify, I was never promised “millions”, nor do I expect it. I’m just clarifying common misconceptions about me, and in turn, about the industry. I was involved in porn so briefly, but my actions spread like wildfire, and I continue to be ranked (truly baffles me) 5 years after leaving the industry. This is why people think I still perform," affirmed Mia.

She also shared light about the difficulty about she faced finding a job after her short span in the adult industry.

"Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was… scary. It was terrifying because I didn’t know what I was going to do. I had a huge gap period in my resume. It gets me so down when I get ‘no’s’ from companies who don’t want to work with me because of my past," said Mia.

Mia, who got engaged earlier this year, said that she never thought she would meet a man like her fiance Robert Sandberg.

She said, "The fact that he appreciated everything I’ve done since porn meant so much."

After quitting the adult film industry in 2015, she went on to work as a paralegal and then went on to don multiple hats including that of a sports commentator and a YouTuber.

She also went on to state that she backed out of her longterm contract with a popular porn website after the unexpected fame took a hit on her personal life.

Mia also hit out at the adult industry, saying that those companies "prey on callow young women" and "trap women legally into contracts when they’re vulnerable."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mia Khalifa Porn industry Adult film industry Adult movie industry Mia Khalifa salary Mia Khalifa net worth
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp