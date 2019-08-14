Former adult film star Mia Khalifa says she made only Rs 8 lakh in her entire career

By Online Desk

Mia Khalifa, one of the most popular names in the adult film industry, has revealed some shocking details regarding her time in the porn industry.

Rated as one of the most viewed porn stars in the world, though Mia Khalifa left the adult film industry nearly five years back, she still clocks a high search result on Google.

The 26-year-old in a recent interview with Megan Abbott on YouTube, claimed that she was part of the industry for just a few months.

The former adult star also clarified that she did not make much money from the industry and also stated how her time in the porn industry affected her life. Mia took to Twitter and shared details about the same.

The Lebanese national said, "People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 (Rs 8 lakh) in the industry and never saw a penny again after that."

"To clarify, I was never promised “millions”, nor do I expect it. I’m just clarifying common misconceptions about me, and in turn, about the industry. I was involved in porn so briefly, but my actions spread like wildfire, and I continue to be ranked (truly baffles me) 5 years after leaving the industry. This is why people think I still perform," affirmed Mia.

She also shared light about the difficulty about she faced finding a job after her short span in the adult industry.

"Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was… scary. It was terrifying because I didn’t know what I was going to do. I had a huge gap period in my resume. It gets me so down when I get ‘no’s’ from companies who don’t want to work with me because of my past," said Mia.

Mia, who got engaged earlier this year, said that she never thought she would meet a man like her fiance Robert Sandberg.

She said, "The fact that he appreciated everything I’ve done since porn meant so much."

After quitting the adult film industry in 2015, she went on to work as a paralegal and then went on to don multiple hats including that of a sports commentator and a YouTuber.

She also went on to state that she backed out of her longterm contract with a popular porn website after the unexpected fame took a hit on her personal life.

Mia also hit out at the adult industry, saying that those companies "prey on callow young women" and "trap women legally into contracts when they’re vulnerable."