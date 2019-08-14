Home World

India contributes USD 1 million to UN fund

Published: 14th August 2019 10:05 AM

Syed Akbaruddin

Syed Akbaruddin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India has contributed USD one million to the UN Special Purpose Trust Fund for the Resident Coordinator System.

The Special Purpose Trust Fund (SPTF) is a specific fund housed within the UN Secretariat established to receive, consolidate, manage and account for all contributions and financial transactions of the new Resident Coordinator system in a transparent and effective way, according to the UN information.

"Tangible contribution. India is happy to tangibly contribute to reform of the @UN Development system," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin tweeted Tuesday.

The SPTF web portal, displays in real-time all commitments, contributions and expenditures recorded for the fund.

Funding sources include voluntary contributions from the Member States, the doubling of cost-sharing amounts from the UN entities who are members of the United Nations development system and a one per cent levy applied to contributions for UN development-related activities earmarked to a single agency, single programme or project.

TAGS
UN Special Purpose Trust Fund Resident Coordinator System Syed Akbaruddin India to UN
