Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna joins Congressional Pakistan Caucus

Khanna, who in the last two years has made a mark in the House of Representatives on foreign policy and national security issues, joined the Pakistani Caucus after Imran Khan's US visit.

Ro Khanna

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has joined the Congressional Pakistan Caucus and said he would continue to pursue the American objectives of a strong US-India relationship, as well as peace and stability in the region.

The two-term Democratic Congressman representing Silicon Valley is the first Indian-American lawmaker to join the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, which is co-chaired by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (Democratic) and Congressman Jim Banks (Republican).

Both Lee and Khanna (42) are also members of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian-Americans, which is the largest country-specific caucus in the House of Representatives.

Khanna, who in the last two years has made a mark in the House of Representatives on foreign policy and national security issues, joined the Pakistani Caucus after the visit of Pakistan PM Imran Khan to the US last month. "I am a proud member of the US-India Caucus and have supported legislation condemning the terrorist bombing in Kashmir and promoting stronger defence ties between the US and India," Khanna told PTI.

"At the same time, I believe it's critical to engage all regional players, including India and Pakistan, to stabilise Afghanistan so that the US can withdraw troops. I will continue to pursue the American objectives of a strong US-India relationship and peace and stability in the region," he said in response to a question.

It was in May this year that Lee and Banks announced the formation of Congressional Pakistan Caucus for the current Congress. Lee is a founding member of the Caucus. Pakistani Ambassador to the US Asad M Khan thanked Khanna for joining the Pakistani Caucus.

