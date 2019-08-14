Home World

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani to address at UN meeting in September

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will also meet Iranian expatriates living in the US as well as a number of world political officials in New York.

Published: 14th August 2019 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

Iran President Hassan Rouhani

Iran President Hassan Rouhani (File photo | AP)

By IANS

TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will take part in the UN General Assembly meeting in New York in September, President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said on Wednesday.

"If nothing special happens, the President will take part in the UN General Assembly in New York. I haven't heard anything about restrictions to be posed on him by the US," Vaezi was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

During his trip, Rouhani will deliver a speech at the UN meeting. He will also meet Iranian expatriates living in the US as well as a number of world political officials in New York, the report said.

Vaezi expressed the hope that recent US sanctions and restrictions on Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will not prevent him from attending the meeting in September.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly meeting will open in New York on September 17. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be on September 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iran President Hassan Rouhani UN General Assembly
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp