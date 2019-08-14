Home World

US hopes to build on 'commitments' made by PM Imran Khan to promote regional stability: Pompeo

Pakistan Pm Imran Khan met US President Donald Trump and assured him about Pakistan's role in supporting the Afghan peace process and counter-terrorism.

Published: 14th August 2019 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 10:01 PM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Photo | AP)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Amidst fresh Indo-Pak tensions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that the US hopes to build on the "important commitments" made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to deepen America's efforts in promoting regional stability and peace.

Greeting the people of Pakistan on the eve of the country's Independence Day, Pompeo said the US hopes to tap into the enormous potential of the US-Pakistan relations and strengthen the bonds between peoples of the two nations.

During his first visit to Washington last month, Khan met US President Donald Trump and in the White House and assured him about Pakistan's significant role in supporting the Afghan peace process and counter-terrorism.

"Over the years, the United States and Pakistan have achieved much when we have worked together in partnership," Pompeo said on Tuesday in a statement issued on the eve of the Pakistani Independence Day.

"In the coming years, we hope to build on the important commitments made during the recent visit by Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior leaders of the Government of Pakistan, and deepen our vital efforts to promote regional stability and peace," he said.

Khan had said that it is in the interest of his nation that "we do not allow any armed militant groups to operate in our country".

"On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I would like to offer my warmest greetings to the people of Pakistan as they mark their Independence Day," the US Secretary of State said.

"We also hope to tap into the enormous potential of the US-Pakistan trade relationship, delivering greater prosperity to both our countries and further strengthening the bonds between our peoples," Pompeo added.

Pompeo's statement comes amid fresh tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two Union territories.

Reacting to India's move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded bilateral ties and expelled New Delhi's envoy in Islamabad.

Pakistan has also decided to not send its newly appointed High Commissioner to India.

India has maintained its decision on Jammu and Kashmir was its internal affair and urged Islamabad to review its decision to downgrade the diplomatic ties.

The US has said that it will continue to support "direct dialogue" between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern while urging for calm and restraint along the Line of Control.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indo Pak Imran Khan US Pakistan India Mike Pompeo
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp