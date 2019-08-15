Home World

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu greets 'friend Modi' on Independence Day

Posting a video on Twitter of his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Israeli Prime Minister said: 'To my friend Prime Minister Modi and the people of India.'

Published: 15th August 2019 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Indian PM Narendra Modi with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Indian PM Narendra Modi with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI/ TEL AVIV: "It's genuine friendship", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he greeted "my friend Prime Minister Modi" and the people of India on the occasion of its 73rd Independence day.

Posting a video on Twitter of his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Israeli Prime Minister said: "To my friend Prime Minister Modi and the people of India. Namastey! Happy Independence Day!

The post also carried a line in Hindi wishing the people of India happy Independence Day.

Last month, Israel's ruling Likud party put up 10-storey high posters of Modi with Netanyahu on the sides of the party headquarters in Tel Aviv, as part of its campaign for the September 17 snap polls.

The posters of Modi, as well as US President Donald Trump and Russia President Vladimir Putin, along with Netanyahu, were hung from the roof of Metzudat Ze'ev, the 15-storey Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Modi also featured in a video clip released by Netanyahu for the election campaign.

Netanyahu, who is facing a tough challenge from his rivals, is set to visit India on a day-long trip on September 9.

He created history on July 20 by surpassing Israel's first premier David Ben-Gurion's record as the longest-serving Prime Minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Narendra Modi Indian Independence Day
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp