Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu greets 'friend Modi' on Independence Day

By IANS

NEW DELHI/ TEL AVIV: "It's genuine friendship", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he greeted "my friend Prime Minister Modi" and the people of India on the occasion of its 73rd Independence day.

Posting a video on Twitter of his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Israeli Prime Minister said: "To my friend Prime Minister Modi and the people of India. Namastey! Happy Independence Day!

The post also carried a line in Hindi wishing the people of India happy Independence Day.

Last month, Israel's ruling Likud party put up 10-storey high posters of Modi with Netanyahu on the sides of the party headquarters in Tel Aviv, as part of its campaign for the September 17 snap polls.

The posters of Modi, as well as US President Donald Trump and Russia President Vladimir Putin, along with Netanyahu, were hung from the roof of Metzudat Ze'ev, the 15-storey Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Modi also featured in a video clip released by Netanyahu for the election campaign.

Netanyahu, who is facing a tough challenge from his rivals, is set to visit India on a day-long trip on September 9.

He created history on July 20 by surpassing Israel's first premier David Ben-Gurion's record as the longest-serving Prime Minister.