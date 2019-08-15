Home World

Nine-year-old girl sues German boys choir over gender bias

The State and Cathedral Choir is one of the most renowned boys choirs in Germany, founded in 1465 by Fredrick II of Brandenburg.

Published: 15th August 2019 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

A 9-year-old girl is suing a centuries-old German boys choir, that is located in the cathedral arguing she was illegally rejected due to her gender.

A 9-year-old girl is suing a centuries-old German boys choir, that is located in the cathedral arguing she was illegally rejected due to her gender. | ( Photo | AP )

By Associated Press

BERLIN: A 9-year-old girl is suing a centuries-old Berlin boys choir, arguing that her bid to join was only rejected because of her gender.

The State and Cathedral Choir is one of the most renowned boys choirs in Germany, founded in 1465 by Fredrick II of Brandenburg.

Over its 554 years, it has never admitted any girls.

The girl, whose identity was not revealed to protect her privacy, auditioned with the choir in March and was rejected, according to the Berlin administrative court that is to rule on the suit Friday.

The choir contends the girl's rejection was "not predominantly about her gender" and she would have been asked to join if she had displayed extraordinary talent and motivation and "if her voice had matched the desired sound characteristics of a boys' choir," the court said.

The choir also expressed doubt it would have been able to work together with the girl's parents.

The girl's mother, who brought the complaint on her daughter's behalf, argues the choir's rejection is discriminatory "in an impermissible way" and violates her right to equal opportunities from an institution receiving state funds, the court said.

Attorney Susann Braecklein said her client, who has sung with different children's choirs in the past, applied to the choir in 2016 and 2018 and was rejected both times without being given an audition.

In December, the girl was told in writing by the dean of the music faculty at the University of the Arts, of which the choir is a part, that "a girl will never sing in a boys' choir," Braecklein said in a statement.

Despite the rejection, the girl was invited for an audition in March, only to be rejected again and then to be told she didn't have the motivation and talent needed to join the boys' choir, Braecklein said.

The choir refused to comment on the case.

Some 250 boys and young men aged between 5 and 25 belong to the State and Cathedral Choir's 11 different choir groups.

They perform in the city's landmark cathedral and have toured across Europe, the United States, Japan, Russia and Israel.

Boys between 5 and 7 without musical experience and experienced older boys can audition and will receive qualified training free of charge if they're accepted, according to the choir's website.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Germany Berlin Germany Boys Choir Cathedral Choir
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp