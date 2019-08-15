Home World

Pakistan to give top military awards to pilots for downing Wing Commander Abhinandan's jet

Pakistan President Arif Alvi announced that Wing Commander Muhammad Nouman Ali and Squadron Leader Hassan Mahmood Siddiqui will be awarded.

Published: 15th August 2019 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag

For representational purposes

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday announced that it will give top military awards to its two Air Force officers for showing valour during an aerial combat with India in February.

President Arif Alvi announced that Wing Commander Muhammad Nouman Ali, who downed an Indian Air Force jet piloted by Abhinandan Varthaman on February 27, will be conferred with Sitar-e-Jurat while Squadron Leader Hassan Mahmood Siddiqui will be awarded with Tamgha-e-Shujaat, the Army said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Reality of Kashmir cannot be changed by India, says Pakistan Army chief

The investiture ceremony will be held on March 23 next year after Pakistan Day parade in the capital.

Pakistan claims that its Air Force jets shot down two Indian fighter planes in the dogfights on February 27 and debris of one of them fell on Pakistan side of the Line of Control while the other fell on the Indian side.

India has maintained that Pakistan downed a MiG 21 aircraft of the IAF while Indian Air Force shot down an F-16 jet of the PAF during the dogfight.

Varthaman, who downed a Pakistani jet in the aerial combat and was held captive for three days, has been conferred the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest war time gallantry medal.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pakistan Pakistan Air Force Abhinandan Varthaman Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp