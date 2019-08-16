Home World

Bhutan supports India's bid for permanent membership at UNSC

PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Paro on August 17 for a two-day bilateral visit and India and Bhutan are expected to sign 10 Memoranda of Understandings during the official engagement.

PM Narendra Modi with his Bhutanese counterpart, Lotay Tshering

PM Narendra Modi with his Bhutanese counterpart, Lotay Tshering (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

THIMPHU: The Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, Ruchira Kamboj, on Friday said that the Himalayan nation has extended unequivocal support for India's bid for permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"Bhutan wholeheartedly supports India's bid for permanent membership at the UNSC. In fact, Bhutan has said that it is an anomaly that India is not today in the UNSC when it should be," Kamboj told ANI.

ALSO READ: Narendra Modi has good intentions to take India forward, says Bhutanese PM Lotay Tshering

"The Prime Minister of Bhutan on September 22, 2017, had clearly enunciated this. They offer wholehearted support to India for a permanent seat in an expanded Security Council," she added.

Preparations to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi are in full swing in Bhutan. The leader is expected to arrive in Paro on August 17 for a two-day bilateral visit. India and Bhutan are expected to sign 10 Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) during the official engagement.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to address students at Royal University of Bhutan on August 18

On the second day of his visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the National Memorial Chorten. He will also be attending a cultural performance at Tashichhodzong - a Buddhist monastery - hosted in honour of the visiting leader.

Modi will depart for New Delhi from Paro on Sunday.

