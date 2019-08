By Online Desk

At least four people have been killed and 15 others injured in a blast in Kuchlak, Balochistan.

According to reports, the blasts occurred at a madrassa in Kucklak, a town located near the provincial capital, Quetta.

The blast in Kuchlak is the fourth in Balochistan in less than a month’s time.

It comes less than a fortnight after an IED exploded inside a shoe market on Quetta’s Mission Road, killing one man from the marginalised Hazara community and leaving 13 others injured.