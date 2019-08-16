Hindus celebrate Rakshabandhan in North-Western Pakistan 

By PTI

PESHAWAR: The Hindu community celebrated Raksha Bandhan by organising special functions across Peshawar and other parts of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Special security arrangements were made in and outside temples to prevent any untoward incident, officials said.

Raksha Bandhan is a popular annual Hindu festival celebrated to strengthen the bond between brothers and sisters Sisters tie a thread on the wrist of their brothers who in turn take a vow to protect her all his life and shower her with gifts.