Home World

PM Modi inaugurates Mangdechhu hydroelectric power plant in Bhutan

The Rs 4,500 crore hydroelectric plant touted, as a Bhutan-India friendship project, is a 720MW run-of-river power plant built on the Mangdechhu River.

Published: 17th August 2019 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi at the BJP manifesto release event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIMPHU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Mangdechhu hydroelectric power plant, one of the major projects under Bhutan's initiative to generate 10,000 MW hydropower by 2020 with the Indian government's support.

The Rs 4,500-crore hydroelectric plant, touted as a Bhutan-India friendship project, is a 720MW run-of-river power plant built on the Mangdechhu River in Trongsa Dzongkhag district of central Bhutan.

It was developed by the Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project Authority (MHPA), which was jointly constituted by the Indian and the Bhutanese governments.

"Hydropower is an important area of cooperation between our two countries. Together, the two countries have transformed the power of the rivers of Bhutan into not only electricity but also mutual prosperity.

"Today we have achieved another historic milestone of this journey with the inauguration of the Mangdechhu project," Modi told a joint media briefing here.

"With the cooperation of both countries, hydro-power generation capacity in Bhutan has crossed 2000 MW. I am confident that we will also take other projects forward very fast," he added.

ALSO READ: PM Modi holds talks with Bhutanese counterpart, launches Rupay card, signs MoUs

The Mangdechhu project is funded by India through a 70 per cent loan and a 30 per cent grant.

It is estimated to generate 2,923 GWh of electricity.

"A crucial milestone celebrating India-Bhutan ties. This project shows how the two nations working together can bring immense positivity in the lives of people," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted after Modi dedicated the project to the people of Bhutan.

Most of the electricity generated by the Mangdechhu hydropower project will meet the energy requirements of Bhutan and the surplus electricity will be exported to India.

Sharing a video of the Mangdechhu hydroelectric plant, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also tweeted, "Harnessing the power of water for mutual benefits!" Modi also launched stamps to commemorate five decades of India-Bhutan Hydropower cooperation.

"50 of harnessing water resources for progress and growth. Stamps celebrating five decades of India-Bhutan hydropower cooperation were released by both Prime Ministers earlier this evening.

Extensive cooperation in this sector has augured well for India as well as Bhutan," the PMO tweeted.

The prime minister, who reached Bhutan in the morning, is on a two-day visit to the Himalayan kingdom. This is Modi's second visit to Bhutan and the first since his re-election in May this year.

Earlier on his arrival at the Paro airport, where he was received by the Bhutanese prime minister, Modi received a red-carpet welcome.

Waving the Indian tricolour and the Bhutanese flags, people lined up along the route from Paro to the capital city Thimphu to welcome Modi.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi India Bhutan Mangdechhu hydroelectric power
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp