Home World

I will run government for full term: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

In February 2018, Oli became PM for the second time, over two months after his Left alliance comprising his party CPN-UML and NCP  led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' swept the country's polls.

Published: 18th August 2019 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday said he will continue for full five-year term and warned his detractors not to "daydream about toppling" his government.

His statement came days before the completion of his two-and-half-year term at the office.

In February 2018, Oli became prime minister for the second time, over two months after his Left alliance comprising his party CPN-UML and Nepal Communist Party (NCP) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' swept the country's historic parliamentary and local polls.

According to media reports, there was a power-sharing agreement between the CPN-UML and the NCP under which Oli, after completing his two-and-half-year term at the office, will hand over the premiership to Prachanda for the rest of the tenure of the five-year government.

"Don't worry, I will remain as the Prime Minister of the country till the next election," Oli said addressing the Parliament.

Warning those wishing for his departure, he said, "Don't daydream about toppling my government. There are people who have been saying that the prime minister is shivering as his tenure is nearing end am not going to quit anytime soon," he said.

Oli also asked the Opposition not to accuse his government of trying to impose authoritarian rule.

"Question is being raised on my government's commitment to democracy, which is unnecessary," he said.

The prime minister returned to Kathmandu last week after a health check-up in Singapore.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nepal KP Sharma Oli Nepal elections
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp