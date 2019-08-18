I will run government for full term: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday said he will continue for full five-year term and warned his detractors not to "daydream about toppling" his government.

His statement came days before the completion of his two-and-half-year term at the office.

In February 2018, Oli became prime minister for the second time, over two months after his Left alliance comprising his party CPN-UML and Nepal Communist Party (NCP) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' swept the country's historic parliamentary and local polls.

According to media reports, there was a power-sharing agreement between the CPN-UML and the NCP under which Oli, after completing his two-and-half-year term at the office, will hand over the premiership to Prachanda for the rest of the tenure of the five-year government.

"Don't worry, I will remain as the Prime Minister of the country till the next election," Oli said addressing the Parliament.

Warning those wishing for his departure, he said, "Don't daydream about toppling my government. There are people who have been saying that the prime minister is shivering as his tenure is nearing end am not going to quit anytime soon," he said.

Oli also asked the Opposition not to accuse his government of trying to impose authoritarian rule.

"Question is being raised on my government's commitment to democracy, which is unnecessary," he said.

The prime minister returned to Kathmandu last week after a health check-up in Singapore.