Pakistani importers seek clarity over shipments via Wagah check post

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani importers have sought clarity on the fate of shipments en route from India via the Wagah-Atari joint check post after Islamabad's decision to suspend bilateral trade with New Delhi over the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the media reported on Sunday.

Although the Commerce Division on Friday clarified that the trade suspension decision with India will not apply to the shipments already in the pipeline via sea route, it failed to however clarify the position of the shipments on way into Pakistan via the land route, reports Dawn news.

In a letter sent to the DG Trade Policy at the Commerce Ministry, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has asked him to save the importers from losses and to also allow them to bring via sea their consignments that were already on way through the railway.

"The same principle should be allowed to all consignments for which LCs (letters of credit) have been established or BLs (bill of lading) issued before August 9," an importer said on the condition of anonymity.

The chamber has also asked the Ministry to instruct the banks to release the payments of the shipments made before suspension of the trade ties with India through LCs and bank contracts without delay.

Pakistan has formally suspended its bilateral trade with India with immediate effect and until further orders, in retaliation against New Delhi's decision on August 5 to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.