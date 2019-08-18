Home World

Pakistani importers seek clarity over shipments via Wagah check post

Pakistan has formally suspended its bilateral trade with India with immediate effect and until further orders, in retaliation against New Delhi's decision on August 5 to revoke Article 370.

Published: 18th August 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Wagah border (File | PTI)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani importers have sought clarity on the fate of shipments en route from India via the Wagah-Atari joint check post after Islamabad's decision to suspend bilateral trade with New Delhi over the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the media reported on Sunday.

Although the Commerce Division on Friday clarified that the trade suspension decision with India will not apply to the shipments already in the pipeline via sea route, it failed to however clarify the position of the shipments on way into Pakistan via the land route, reports Dawn news.

READ | Labour body requests Pak govt to allow Indian goods' distribution at ports

In a letter sent to the DG Trade Policy at the Commerce Ministry, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has asked him to save the importers from losses and to also allow them to bring via sea their consignments that were already on way through the railway.

"The same principle should be allowed to all consignments for which LCs (letters of credit) have been established or BLs (bill of lading) issued before August 9," an importer said on the condition of anonymity.

READ | Pakistan plans Kashmir cell, desk at embassies

The chamber has also asked the Ministry to instruct the banks to release the payments of the shipments made before suspension of the trade ties with India through LCs and bank contracts without delay.

Pakistan has formally suspended its bilateral trade with India with immediate effect and until further orders, in retaliation against New Delhi's decision on August 5 to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wagah Pakistani importers bilateral trade Article 370 Indo-Pak relations
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp