China plans to make Shenzhen a 'better place' than Hong Kong

Weeks of rallies, demonstrations, and occupations have plunged Hong Kong into crisis -- which Beijing is now framing as an opportunity for Shenzhen's development.

BEIJING: China's government has unveiled plans to boost the mainland city of Shenzhen and make it into what state media called a "better place" than neighbouring Hong Kong, following another huge pro-democracy rally in the semi-autonomous financial hub.

On Monday, state-run media outlined a set of guidelines released by the central Chinese government that aims to turn Shenzhen into a pilot area of "socialism with Chinese characteristics".

Without giving much in the way of specific details, the policy document included goals such as transforming Shenzhen's "economic strength and development quality" into one of the best in the world by 2025.

It also outlined an intention to build greater integration with Hong Kong and Macau.

By 2035, the southern Chinese city will "lead the world" in overall economic competitiveness, the document said.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, is at risk of falling behind, hinted the nationalist state-run Global Times, citing experts.

"If Hong Kong is still not ready to embrace opportunities to join the country's development...the city's development would be 'very limited in the future while Shenzhen is running at a much faster speed'," said Tian Feilong, a professor at Beihang University, speaking to the Global Times.

Published on Sunday, the timing of the policy document coincided with the eleventh week of demonstrations in Hong Kong -- the biggest challenge to China's rule of the semi-autonomous city since its 1997 handover from Britain.

Initially triggered by opposition to planned extradition law, the protests have evolved into a wider movement for democratic reforms.

The former British colony of Hong Kong operates under a "one country, two systems" framework, which gives citizens rights unseen on the mainland, such as freedom of speech.

Across the border, Shenzhen sits behind the country's "Great Firewall", which restricts access to news and information, but has risen to become a symbol of the transformative reforms China launched 40 years ago.

The policy document said that individuals who are from Hong Kong and Macau but work and live in Shenzhen would be treated as residents.

