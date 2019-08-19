Home World

Lithuania can be a strong technology partner for India: Vice President Naidu

Naidu, after Lithuania, will be going to Latvia and Estonia. This is the first-ever high-level visit from India to the three Baltic countries.

Published: 19th August 2019 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

VILNIUS: India's growing market offers great opportunities to Lithuania, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday, as he sought a strong technology partnership with the country in areas like the agro-food processing sector.

Naidu arrived here on Saturday on the first leg of his five-day three-nation tour that will also take him to Latvia and Estonia.

This is the first-ever high-level visit from India to the three Baltic countries.

Addressing the India-Lithuania business forum, Naidu highlighted the complementarities in the economies of the two countries.

"Lithuania has been an important partner for India in Europe as both countries share the common values of democracy, freedom and rule of law," Naidu said.

"Both our countries are marching together on the road to successfully creating a free, transparent and robust business environment," he said.

Naidu said he was delighted to address the prestigious Business Forum aimed at furthering economic cooperation between India and Lithuania.

"This forum is a signature of trust that Lithuania places in our business co-operation. I am happy that companies from India are participating in this forum," he said.

"India's growing market offers great opportunities to Lithuanian business.

India has a rising middle-class market and 60 per cent of our population comprises of skilled youth under 35 yrs of age.

It is the 6th largest economy in the world, set to attain a size of USD 5 trillion by 2024-25," Naidu said.

He said India has been successfully reforming and transforming it's business environment to attract investments at a huge scale.

India presents a model of successful cooperative federalism, wherein huge states are equal partners in fostering growth and development, he said.

"India-Lithuania bilateral trade has huge potential for growth.

We must double our efforts and explore more and more areas of cooperation and engagement between India and Lithuania," he said.

"Our economies have many complementarities which can be leveraged for mutually beneficial cooperation.

I also visualise Lithuania as a strong technology partner for India in various areas of opportunity such as agro-food processing, since Lithuania has strengths in dairy and cheese production.

Such technologies would be appreciated in India's mega food parks," he said.

"The opportunities for our economic and commercial cooperation between India and Lithuania are therefore numerous.

I invite the leaders of Lithuanian industry to visit India and take personal note of the immense advantages of the Indian market, " he said.

Naidu earlier paid homage to the fallen heroes of the Lithuanian struggle for independence at the cemetery in Vilnius.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lithuania Venkaiah Naidu
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp