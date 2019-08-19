Pakistan summons India's deputy High Commissioner for fourth time over 'ceasefire violations'

Home World

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia for the fourth time over alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan Foreign Office said that Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations on August 18 in Hot Spring and Chirikot Sectors".

It claimed that two elderly civilians were killed and a seven-year-old boy was seriously injured in the firing.

"This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1,970 ceasefire violations," Faisal, who is also the spokesperson of Pakistan's foreign ministry, said.

Faisal also said that the deliberate targeting of civilian-populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

He said the ceasefire violations by India were a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

Faisal asked the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary, the Foreign Office said.

Ahluwalia was also summoned by Pakistan on August 14, 15, 16 over alleged ceasefire violations.

