Home World

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns bomb attack on wedding ceremony in Kabul

Around 180 people sustained injuries in what is believed to be the deadliest act of terror this year in the war-torn country.

Published: 19th August 2019 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned the "horrific" bomb attack that targeted a wedding procession in the Afghan capital on Saturday night (local time) and claimed lives of 63 people.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the horrific 17 August terrorist attack on a wedding ceremony in Kabul, claiming the lives of 63 people and injuring over 180," Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement cited by Xinhua News agency.

ALSO READ: After Kabul wedding attack, Afghanistan vows to crush Islamic State havens

The UN chief expressed "his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and the Government and people of Afghanistan."

He wished "a swift recovery to those injured."

The blast occurred inside Shahr-e-Dubai wedding hall in Police District 6 of Kabul on Saturday when the hall was packed with guests attending the wedding ceremony of an Afghan couple.

The Islamic State (IS) militant group has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.

ALSO READ: Afghanistan postpones 100th Independence Day celebrations after Kabul wedding massacre

Kabul, with a population of nearly five million, has been hit by a series of terror attacks over the past couple of years.

Around 180 people sustained injuries in what is believed to be the deadliest act of terror this year in the war-torn country.

The incident came a few days after the end of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha and just before the country was to marks it 100th Independence day on Monday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Afghanistan Kabul Kabul Wedding Massacre
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp