Pakistan commando behind capture of Abhinandan killed in firing by India along LoC

Published: 20th August 2019 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 05:09 PM

Abhinandhan

Ahmed Khan, was seen behind IAF officer Abhinandan when he was captured after his MiG 21 was shot down by Pakistani forces. (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Pakistani commando who was behind the capture of Commander Abhinandan Varthaman when his IAF jet crashed in Pakistani territory in February this year, and had reportedly tortured the IAF pilot, has been killed in firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control.

According to reports, Ahmed Khan, a subedar with the Pakistan Army's Special Service Group, was killed by the Indian Army in Nakyal sector of the LoC on August 17 when he was trying to facilitate more infiltrators into India.

In photos released by Pakistan after Abhinandan's capture on February 27, the bearded Khan can be seen behind the IAF officer. Abhinandan was captured after his MiG 21 was shot down by Pakistani forces when he went chasing after a Pakistani jet in the aftermath of the Balakot air strike.

It is reported that Ahmed Khan used to facilitate infiltration in the Nowshera, Sundarbani and Pallan Wala sectors. He was specially roped in by the Pakistani army to facilitate infiltration.

Sources said that Khan used to mobilize well-trained militants of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit at a forward post as part of Pakistan's plan to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir.

On August 17, India retaliated fiercely to Pakistan launching a mortar fire attack on Indian forces in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch. Pakistan was firing mortar shells to allow infiltrators to enter India. Khan was killed in the return fire by India.

 

