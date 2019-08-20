Pakistan to continue raising Kashmir issue at all forums: Firdous Ashiq Awan

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Special assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistan will continue to raise the issue of Kashmir at all international forums.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Awan referred to the United Nations Security Council meeting on Kashmir and the reconciliatory role of the United States on the issue.

"We will continue to present injustice and persecution of Kashmiris on every forum. India will be shown the mirror of its brutality. The political, diplomatic and moral support of Kashmiris will continue till the dawn of independence," Awan said in the tweet.

"The Indian claim that Kashmir is its internal matter was dismissed in the UNSC meeting. India cannot change the facts with unilateral moves, nor can it fool the world," she added.

Awan also welcomed the reconciliatory role of US President Donald Trump on the situation in Kashmir and regional peace.

"The nation is proud of the way Prime Minister Imran Khan presented Kashmir's stance on the international forum. The international community has taken note of the situation in Kashmir and had expressed concerns over India's unilateral actions," she added.