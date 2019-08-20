Home World

Pakistan to continue raising Kashmir issue at all forums: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan welcomed the reconciliatory role of US President Donald Trump on the situation in Kashmir and regional peace.

Published: 20th August 2019 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Special assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistan will continue to raise the issue of Kashmir at all international forums.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Awan referred to the United Nations Security Council meeting on Kashmir and the reconciliatory role of the United States on the issue.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Opposition accuses Imran Khan government of Kashmir 'sellout'

"We will continue to present injustice and persecution of Kashmiris on every forum. India will be shown the mirror of its brutality. The political, diplomatic and moral support of Kashmiris will continue till the dawn of independence," Awan said in the tweet.

"The Indian claim that Kashmir is its internal matter was dismissed in the UNSC meeting. India cannot change the facts with unilateral moves, nor can it fool the world," she added.

ALSO READ: Kashmir issue - 'Tough' situation, says Trump after calls with Modi, Imran Khan

Awan also welcomed the reconciliatory role of US President Donald Trump on the situation in Kashmir and regional peace.

"The nation is proud of the way Prime Minister Imran Khan presented Kashmir's stance on the international forum. The international community has taken note of the situation in Kashmir and had expressed concerns over India's unilateral actions," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Firdous Ashiq Awan Pakistan Kashmir issue Kashmir crisis Kashmir
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp