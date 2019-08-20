Home World

Syrian migrants face deadline to leave Istanbul

Authorities told the migrants to return to the province they were registered in, as part of a bid to relieve pressure on Istanbul.

Published: 20th August 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Syrian migrants

Syrian migrants (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

ISTANBUL: Thousands of unregistered Syrian migrants have until Tuesday to leave Istanbul or face expulsion from Turkey's biggest city, a media report said.

Authorities have told the migrants to return to the province they were registered in, as part of a bid to relieve pressure on the city, reports the BBC.

But some Syrians told the BBC that many were being deported to Idlib, inside Syria, where fighting is escalating.

They said that many were being forced to sign voluntary return documents that they cannot read or understand.

ALSO READ: Rebels withdraw from key bastion in Syria

The order to relocate was issued late last month, giving those affected about a month to comply.

Announcing the move last month, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said Syrians with the right to be in the city should carry their passports and identity documents with them at all times, and announced continuous checks at bus and train stations.

Since Syria's civil war began over eight years ago, some 3.6 million Syrians have fled north to neighbouring Turkey.

About half a million are registered in Istanbul - but estimates suggest twice that number are living there, having travelled from the provinces they were first registered in.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Istanbul Syria Syrian migrants
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp