Home World

After India snubs Pakistan, Imran Khan says dialogue with New Delhi futile

Recently, France and Sweden had also advised Pakistan to engage in talks with India.

Published: 22nd August 2019 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his country is no longer interested in a dialogue with India.

"There is no point in talking to them. I mean, I have done all the talking. Unfortunately, now when I look back, all the overtures that I was making for peace and dialogue, I think they took it for appeasement. There is nothing more that we can do," said Khan in an interview published in the New York Times.

This comes after various leaders around the world asked Pakistan to engage bilaterally with India to end tensions that escalated following New Delhi's decision to reorganise the state of Jammu and Kashmir. India has repeatedly made it clear that talks with Pakistan is only possible after Islamabad stops sponsoring terror.

READ | Pakistan PM Imran Khan asks party men to hold demonstrations in New York during PM Modi's visit

Imran Khan even failed to get the support of the United States despite his highly publicised visit last month to Washington where he supposedly struck a friendship with President Donald Trump. During a phone conversation last week with Khan, Trump made it clear that Kashmir issue should be resolved through a bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan.

Recently, France and Sweden had also advised Pakistan to engage in talks with India.

Rattled by India's move, Pakistan had sent its foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to China to seek its help at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), urging for an emergency meeting on the issue. However, four out of five permanent members in the United Nations did not support Pakistan contentions over India's decision.

READ | Trump echoes Modi, urges Imran to moderate his Kashmir rhetoric

Cash-strapped Pakistan has also alleged that India's decision of revoking the provisions under Article 370 will not only threaten the regional peace but also the world peace and further downgraded its diplomatic ties with its neighbour and suspended bilateral trade in the wake of it. However, at the end of the UNSC meeting, last week, China and Pakistan stood isolated as members after others refused to endorse their position.

Four out of five permanent members in the United Nations did not support the Pakistan contentions over India's decision.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan Pakistan Indo-Pak relations Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir conflict
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp