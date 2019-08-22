Home World

Facebook removes fake accounts linked to Myanmar military

Facebook revealed that about 900,000 accounts followed one or more of these pages, about 67,000 accounts joined at least one of these groups, and around 400 people followed one or more of these.

Published: 22nd August 2019 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook logo used for representation

Facebook logo used for representation

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook has removed dozens of fake accounts and pages linked to the Myanmar military ahead of the upcoming general elections in Myanmar next year.

These included 89 Facebook accounts, 107 Facebook pages, 15 Facebook groups and five Instagram accounts.

Facebook said it removed these pages, groups and accounts as they engaged in what it calls "coordinated inauthentic behaviour", not because of the nature of content they posted.

"Although the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our investigation found that some of these activities were linked to individuals associated with the Myanmar military," Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Cybersecurity Policy at Facebook, said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The people behind the coordinated inauthentic behaviour in Myanmar used fake accounts to promote their content, increase engagement and manage groups and pages.

They frequently repurposed legitimate news and entertainment content and posted about national and local topics, including crime, ethnic relations, celebrities and the military.

"We're removing these pages, groups and accounts based on their behaviour, not the content they posted. Over the past year, we've taken down three other networks in Myanmar for engaging in this sort of behaviour," Gleicher said.

Facebook revealed that about 900,000 accounts followed one or more of these pages, about 67,000 accounts joined at least one of these groups, and around 400 people followed one or more of these Instagram accounts.

The people behind these activities spent less than $1,200 on Facebook and Instagram ads paid for in US dollars and Russian rubles.

"We're constantly working to detect and stop this type of activity because we don't want our services to be used to manipulate people," Gleicher added.

Facebook said it is building better technology, hiring more people and working more closely with security experts and other companies to prevent people from using its platform to manipulate others.

"We identified these accounts through our internal investigation into suspected coordinated inauthentic behaviour in the region," Gleicher said.

"We also continue to work on tackling hate speech and misinformation, building better tools and technology, deepening our partnerships and programmes, and preparing for the 2020 general elections," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Facebook Myanmar
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp