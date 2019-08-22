Home World

Pakistan warns cable operators against airing Indian content

Pakistan has already banned Indian films after India revoked Article 370 of the Constitution changing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. 
 

Published: 22nd August 2019 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

internet, net neutrality, open web, world wide, cable, hardware, hacking

Image used for representational purpose

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's electronic media watchdog has warned the cable TV operators of Lahore region against airing Indian channels and content, days after it banned the airing of advertisements featuring Indian artists.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig said Tuesday that "strict" legal action will be taken if the cable operators will continue to air Indian channels, The News reported.

In a press release, Pemra said if the cable operators violated the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, "the authority will not spare any licensee and will lodge FIRs against such network operators".

Pakistan's Supreme Court had reinstated a ban on airing Indian content on TV channels in the country in October 2018.

Pemra's recent action is the latest in series of measures announced by Pakistan in reaction to India's move to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month.

Soon after India's actions on Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan imposed a ban on the screening of Indian films in the country.

On August 16, Pemra announced that it has decided to ban the airing of advertisements featuring Indian artists.

Pakistan had taken a similar decision after the Balakot air strikes by India in February this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Pakistan Indian content electronic media cable operators
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp