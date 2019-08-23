Home World

India, US hold 2+2 dialogue in California to advance ties

This was the first Intersessional meeting between the two countries after India announced its decision to reorganise the state of Jammu and Kashmir and abrogated Article 370.

Published: 23rd August 2019 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

The two sides reviewed the progress and development of bilateral relations in defence, security, and foreign policy areas since the inaugural 2+2 Ministerial meeting of September 2018.

The two sides reviewed the progress and development of bilateral relations in defence, security, and foreign policy areas since the inaugural 2+2 Ministerial meeting of September 2018. (Photo | @State_SCA, Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: India and the United States on Thursday held a round of the 2+2 Intersessional meeting in Monterey, California "to advance their military and diplomatic initiatives".

The two sides also discussed the regional developments and agreed to pursue their quest for a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

This was the first Intersessional meeting between the two countries after India announced its decision to reorganise the state of Jammu and Kashmir and abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to the region.

The Indian delegation was led jointly by Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary in Ministry of External Affairs and V. Anandarajan, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Defence.

While the US delegation was led jointly by Ambassador Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs and Randall Schriver, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs.

"The U.S.-#India 2+2 Dialogue is instrumental to our growing strategic partnership. Asst Sec Defence Schriver and Wells co-led a 2+2 Intercessional meeting @NPS_Monterey to advance our military and diplomatic initiatives with India. AGW #USIndiaDosti," US State Department South and Central Asian Affairs tweeted.

The two sides reviewed the progress and development of bilateral relations in defence, security, and foreign policy areas since the inaugural 2+2 Ministerial meeting of September 2018.

They also discussed the further possibilities of cooperation in these fields based on common interest.

The Intersessional meeting mechanism was set up pursuant to the 2+2 Ministerial. The two sides agreed to carry forward these discussions.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India US talks Indo-Pacific Article 370
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp