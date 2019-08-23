Home World

Pakistani authorities evacuate 2,000 from flood-hit areas

Pakistani rescue services deployed boats and with the help of the military, transported people to safety from the flooded areas around the Ravi and Indus Rivers.

Published: 23rd August 2019 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Children play in a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains on the outskirts of Karachi on August 11, 2019.

Children play in a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains on the outskirts of Karachi on August 11, 2019. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MULTAN: Pakistani authorities have evacuated about 2,000 people from flood-affected areas after accusing India of opening a dam without warning earlier this week and swelling two rivers in Pakistan.

Pakistani rescue services deployed boats and with the help of the military, transported people to safety from the flooded areas around the Ravi and Indus Rivers.

ALSO READ: 16 people killed in Pakistan floods

They say the water, which had come from India's Sutlej River and Ladakh Dam, was receding Friday.

The floodwaters entered Pakistan on Tuesday morning, damaging homes and crops in the region.

Pakistan says that under the 1960 Indus Water Treaty brokered by the World Bank, New Delhi is required to share information with Islamabad about rivers flowing into Pakistan.

Rains often trigger floods in Pakistan and India during monsoon season, which runs from June through September.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan floods Pakistan Pakistan flood evacuation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp