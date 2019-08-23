Home World

Russian medics fear nuclear blast contamination

Five nuclear engineers died on August 8 when an "isotope-fuel" engine blew up at the Nyonoksa test range in Arkhangelsk Oblast and six other people were injured.

Published: 23rd August 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MOSCOW: Russian medics who treated radiation victims after a military explosion had no protection and now fear that they exposed themselves, a media report said on Friday.

Five nuclear engineers died on August 8 when an "isotope-fuel" engine blew up at the Nyonoksa test range in Arkhangelsk Oblast, officials said. Six other people were injured.

Officials gave few details about the accident. On August 14, Russia's weather service Rosgidromet revealed that radiation levels had spiked 16 times above normal, in Severodvinsk, a city 47 km east of Nyonoksa.

ALSO READ: Russia says US missile test 'escalation of military tensions'

According to the official data, the radiation that reached Severodvinsk was not heavy enough to cause radiation sickness.

Two of the Arkhangelsk medics, who spoke to the BBC on Thursday, said that at least 90 people came into contact with the casualties, but the military did not warn them of any nuclear contamination risk.

The medics were at the civilian Arkhangelsk regional hospital, which treated three of the injured, while three other casualties were taken to an Arkhangelsk hospital called Semashko, which is equipped for radiation emergencies.

The medics said that they were speaking out now because they feared for their own health and did not want any similar "(safety) violations" to recur.

"We don't want them to bring us next time not three, but 10 people, God forbid, and hide the information from us again," one of the medic told the BBC.

The medics said it was clear that the three brought to their regional hospital were very sick. Doctors examined them in the emergency room, then sent them to an operating theatre.

"The radiation picture was developing by the hour. Blood tests were being done, and every hour you could see that this or that cell count was plunging. That signified a very high radiation dose," they said.

The next day the three victims were transferred to a hospital in Moscow which has radiation specialists. Their condition now is unknown.

On Monday an international nuclear agency reported that the two Russian radiation monitoring stations nearest to Nyonoksa had gone offline soon after the explosion.

The revelation fuelled suspicions that the radiation could have been heavier than officially reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RUSSIA Russia Nuclear Leak
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp