Home World

China hits out at 'bullying' US over new tariffs 

European leaders have also warned US President Donald Trump of the dangers of trade skirmishes with China and Europe, which look set to dominate the G7 summit due to begin in France.

Published: 24th August 2019 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

US_China_trade_war

US China trade war (Express Illustration)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Saturday angrily hit out at the latest US tariff hikes on its goods, saying a "bullying" Washington would eventually "eat its own bitter fruit".

European leaders have also warned US President Donald Trump of the dangers of trade skirmishes with China and Europe, which look set to dominate the G7 summit due to begin in France.

Trump on Friday increased existing and planned tariffs on a total of USD 550 billion in Chinese goods, in response to new tit-for-tat levy hikes announced earlier that day by Beijing on USD 75 billion of US imports.

A Chinese commerce ministry spokesman on Saturday denounced Washington's "unilateral and bullying trade protectionism".

The tariff increase "seriously undermines the multilateral trading system and the normal international trade order, and the US will surely eat its own bitter fruit."

"The Chinese side strongly urges the US side not to misjudge the situation, not to underestimate the determination of the Chinese people, and immediately stop its mistaken actions, otherwise all consequences will be borne by the US," the spokesman said.

By the end of the year the feud will affect nearly all imports and exports between the two countries, with US companies, many of whom rely on China for inputs, particularly worried by the rapidly changing conflict.

EU Council President Donald Tusk on Saturday warned that Trump's escalating trade tensions with China and Europe could force economies around the world into recession.

Meanwhile French President Emmanuel Macron, host of the G7 summit in the French city of Biarritz, also warned of the widespread fallout from the trade disputes.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US China US China trade war G7 G7 summit
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp