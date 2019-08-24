Home World

Trump administration working on two-pronged strategy to ease tensions over Kashmir: Source

Trump is 'calling' on Pakistan 'to prevent the infiltration of militants across the line of control and to crack down on terror groups on its territory that have attacked India in the past'.

Published: 24th August 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, August 23, 2019, in Washington. Trump is en route to the G-7 summit in France. | AP

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US is working on a two-pronged strategy to defuse fresh tensions between India and Pakistan after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, senior officials from the Trump administration here said.

The first strategy is to exert pressure on Pakistan to refrain it from indulging in any cross-border infiltration or providing material or financial support to terrorist activities in India, particularly in Kashmir, they said.

The second strategy is to encourage India to bring normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir and ensure that human rights of the people there are protected, political prisoners are released and channels of communications are reopened.

President Donald Trump is "calling" on Pakistan "to prevent the infiltration of militants across the line of control and to crack down on terror groups on its territory that have attacked India in the past", a senior US government official said.

Reflecting on the first part of the strategy, another official said in the midst of the escalating Indo-Pak tensions, it is important that Islamabad demonstrates its commitment to not let its soil being used for cross border terrorism.

Referring to the massive infiltration of terrorists and non-state actors by Pakistan inside India in 1989, the official said the US has warned Islamabad against repeating any such tactics.

ALSO READ | India diverting attention from Kashmir: Pakistan PM Imran

"The 1989 playbook was a failure for both the people of Kashmir as well as for Pakistan," the official said, adding that the US does not want Pakistan to use the current Indo-Pak situation for massive infiltration of terrorist and non-state actors inside India.

US officials have also warned Pakistan of facing an imminent prospect of being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) if Islamabad doesn't act on its commitments against terrorism financing.

France-based FATF is an inter-governmental organisation to develop policies to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

Recently, in a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump asked him to tone down the rhetoric against India and avoid escalating tensions over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the second part of the strategy involving India, US officials said the Trump administration are focussing on human rights issues in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Kashmir Valley.

The US "continues to be very concerned by reports of detentions" and continued restrictions in the region, a senior state department official said.

ALSO READ | Pakistan stands ready to open Kartarpur Corridor despite tensions, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

"The US urges respect for individual rights, compliance with legal procedures and an inclusive dialogue with those affected," the official added.

The human rights issue, another official said, is likely to come up during the meeting between Modi and Trump in France on the sidelines of the G-7 summit.

"The president will likely want to hear from Prime Minister Modi on how he plans to reduce regional tensions and uphold respect for human rights in Kashmir, as part of India's role as the world's largest democracy," the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Donald Trump Imran Khan PM Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp