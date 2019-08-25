Home World

For G7, 'too early' to reintegrate Russia: Diplomatic sources

Russia was thrown out of what was the G8 in 2014 after it seized Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, an annexation never recognised by the international community.

Published: 25th August 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin

US President Donald Trump, who will host next year's 2020 summit, has floated the possibility of Russia being allowed back in. (File photo | AP)

By AFP

BIARRITZ: G7 leaders back strengthening cooperation with Russia after its expulsion from the group in 2014 but believe it is too early to reintegrate Moscow and return to a G8, diplomatic sources said Sunday.

"The leaders of the G7 are in favour of reinforcing coordination with Russia on current crises (but) it is too early for reintegration," said a diplomatic source, who asked not to be named.

Russia was thrown out of what was the G8 in 2014 after it seized Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, an annexation never recognised by the international community.

The G7 now brings together Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.

The source added the seven leaders agreed the position on Russia during the summit's opening dinner late Saturday.

US President Donald Trump, who will host next year's 2020 summit, has floated the possibility of Russia being allowed back in.

Asked Sunday about inviting Russia to next year's G7, Trump responded: "That I don't know. It's certainly possible."

G7 leaders had also mandated French President Emmanuel Macron to send a message to Iran as tensions rise over its nuclear programme, the source said.

"Emmanuel Macron was mandated to talk with Iran and address a message" to the country to avoid an escalation in the region, said the source.

Macron on Friday met in Paris with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and has also held telephone talks with President Hassan Rouhani.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G7 Summit Russia
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp