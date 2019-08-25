Home World

Journalist stabbed to death in Mexico

According to his relatives, 42-year-old Condes Jaramillo had received threats in June and November of last year, and had sought federal protective measures as a result.

Published: 25th August 2019 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TOLUCA (MEXICO): The head of a Mexican news website was found stabbed to death in the center of the country, authorities said Saturday, the 10th such killing this year.

The body of Nevith Condes Jaramillo "was found Saturday morning... showing injuries from a sharp object," the state prosecutor said in a statement.

An investigation has been opened to determine what happened.

Condes Jaramillo, 42, was the head of a local news site in Tejupilco and was also an announcer on a community radio station.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said that, according to the journalist's relatives, Condes Jaramillo had received threats in June and November of last year, and had sought federal protective measures as a result.

But relatives said he refused to follow through on the protection process due to the bureaucratic procedures involved, according to RSF.

The National Commission for Human Rights (CNDH) condemned the killing and called for an investigation to punish those responsible.

"Violence against journalists, in all its forms, is one of the main obstacles to our country becoming stronger as a democracy," the CNDH said in a statement.

RSF, which regularly ranks Mexico alongside war-torn Syria and Afghanistan as the world's most dangerous countries for news media, said nine journalists had previously been killed in Mexico this year.

Since 2000, around 100 reporters have been killed in Mexico. Violence linked to drug trafficking and political corruption is rampant, and many murders go unpunished.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mexico Media freedom Nevith Condes Jaramillo
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp