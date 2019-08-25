Home World

Lebanese army says drones that hit Hezbollah stronghold were Israeli

The early morning incident came hours after Israel launched air strikes in neighbouring Syria.

Published: 25th August 2019 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

A poster of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is seen amid other damage inside the media office in a stronghold of the Lebanese Hezbollah group in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday.

A poster of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is seen amid other damage inside the media office in a stronghold of the Lebanese Hezbollah group in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIRUT: Lebanon's army said two drones that hit Hezbollah's stronghold in south Beirut on Sunday were Israeli, while the Shiite group said one of the aircraft damaged its media centre.

"Two drones belonging to the Israeli enemy violated Lebanese airspace (at dawn) over the southern suburbs of Beirut. The first fell while the second exploded in the air causing material damage," an army statement said.

The early morning incident came hours after Israel launched air strikes in neighbouring Syria.

The army said it had sealed off the area of Beirut and that the military police had opened an investigation.

Earlier a Hezbollah spokesman, Mohamed Afif, said one of the two drones was rigged with explosives.

"The first drone fell without causing damage while the second one was laden with explosives and exploded causing huge damage to the media centre," Afif told the National News Agency.

"Hezbollah did not shoot down any drone," he said.

"The first drone did not explode and it is now in the possession of Hezbollah which is analysing it."

He expected Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah to give a "staunch response" during a speech later in the day at a pre-scheduled group event.

Iran-backed Hezbollah -- considered a terrorist organisation by Israel and the United States -- has fought several conflicts with the Jewish state.

The last confrontation was a 33-day war in 2006 that killed 1,200 in Lebanon and 160 in Israel.

Hostilities have spilled over into Syria, where Hezbollah -- like Israeli's arch-foe Iran -- is fighting on the side of the government of Bashar al-Assad.

On Saturday night Israeli jets carried out strikes in Syria to prevent an Iranian force from launching an attack on the Jewish state with drones armed with explosives, Israel's army said.

Lebanon and Israel are technically still at war, and Beirut regularly accuses its Jewish neighbour of violating its airspace with planes and drones.

Questioned by AFP, the Israeli army declined to comment on the Lebanese army's claim about the drones.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lebanon drone attack Hezbollah Beirut Israeli drone attack
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp