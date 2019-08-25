Home World

PM Modi leaves for France on Macron's personal invitation to attend G7 Summit

During the G7 Summit, the Prime Minister will address sessions on environment, climate, oceans and digital transformation.

Published: 25th August 2019 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi, Bahrain visit

PM Narendra Modi leaving from Bahrain to attend the G7 Summit in France on Sunday. (Photo | MEA/Twitter)

By PTI

MANAMA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for France from here to attend the G7 Summit where he will speak on burning global issues of environment, climate and digital transformation and also meet world leaders.

Modi, who was in Manama on the third leg of his three-nation tour to France, the UAE and Bahrain, concluded his visit with prayers at the 200-year-old Shreenathji Temple in Manama, the oldest temple in the region.

"After the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Bahrain, as a special gesture PM @narendramodi is seen off by Deputy PMs HH Mohammed bin Mubarak and HH Khalid bin Abdullah as he emplanes for Biarritz, France to participate in #G7Summit as Biarritz Partner," Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

During the G7 Summit, which will be held in the picturesque seaside French town of Biarritz, the Prime Minister will address sessions on environment, climate, oceans and digital transformation.

Though India is not a member of the G-7 grouping, Modi has been personally invited by the French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that the invitation was a "reflection of the personal chemistry" between the two leaders and also "recognition of India as a major economic power".

The countries which are part of the G7 include the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US.

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Modi and US President Donald Trump are likely to discuss the situation in Kashmir, trade issues and other topics of mutual interest.

Earlier this week in Washington, Trump said that he would discuss with Prime Minister Modi the situation in Kashmir and help ease the Indo-Pak tensions when they meet at the G7 Summit in France this weekend.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

Modi is also expected to meet the new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The two leaders spoke on phone earlier this week and agreed on the importance of working together to tackle climate change and other threats to biodiversity.

Modi and Johnson also spoke on the need to further strengthen the bilateral partnership, particularly through trade and economic relations.

"The bilateral visit to France and the invitation to G7 Summit are in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and France," the MEA said in a press statement ahead of the prime minister's visit.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Narendra MOdi G7 Summit Emmanuel Macron France
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp