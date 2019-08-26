Home World

India has world's 'worst' tariffs on US products: Top American Senator

President Trump, championing his 'America First' policy has been a vocal critic of India for levying 'tremendously high' duties on US products, and has described the country as a 'tariff king'.

Published: 26th August 2019 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

US Senator Lindsey Graham

US Senator Lindsey Graham (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: India is "the worst" in terms of high tariffs on American products, a top American Senator claimed on Sunday, ahead of US President Donald Trump's crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in France which is likely to be dominated by trade frictions between the two countries.

President Trump, championing his 'America First' policy has been a vocal critic of India for levying "tremendously high" duties on US products, has described the country as a "tariff king".

"When you look at the world tariff regime; 67 per cent of all the tariffs in the world disadvantage America.

There's a higher tariff on American products in the country in which we do business with. India is the worst," Senator Lindsey Graham told CBS.

ALSO READ: US, Japan agree on major trade deal 'in principle'

Graham, over the past several months, has emerged as a close confidant of Trump on issues related to South Asia.

He was present when Trump held a meeting with the visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House last month.

Responding to a question, the Senator from South Carolina said he had introduced a bill in the Senate that allows the American President to charge a country the same as it does with the US while doing business.

"So, like in India...they have a 100 per cent tariff on a lot of our products. Either we increase tariffs on Indian products, or we all go to zero.

The goal is to go to zero," Graham said.

The Trump-Modi meeting assumes significance in the wake of the strain that has popped up in the bilateral relationship on a host of trade and economic issues.

Ahead of the meeting in France on the sidelines of the G-7 summit, the White House said that trade and tariffs would be important topics of discussion between the two leaders.

"They will look for solutions on the trade front.

The US is looking to India to reduce tariffs and open its markets," a senior administration official said, ahead of the meeting early this week.

Early this week, India's Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla had met Graham at the US Capitol.

According to the Indian Embassy, they "discussed the immense potential for closer strategic and economic ties between the world's oldest and largest democracies."

India has raised tariffs on 28 items, including almond, pulses and walnut, exported from the US in retaliation to America's withdrawal of preferential access for Indian products.

The Trump administration wants Prime Minister Modi to lower the trade barriers and embrace "fair and reciprocal" trade.

Trump has also criticised India's high import tariff on the iconic Harley Davidson motorcycles as "unacceptable" though acknowledging that his "good friend" Prime Minister Modi has reduced it from 100 per cent to 50 per cent.

Last February, India slashed the customs duty on imported motorcycles like Harley-Davidson to 50 per cent after Trump called it "unfair" and threatened to increase the tariff on import of Indian bikes to the US.

The government on June 21 last year decided to impose these duties in retaliation to the US decision of significantly hiking customs duties on certain steel and aluminium products.

America, in March last year, imposed 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent import duty on aluminium products.

As India is one of the major exporters of these items to the US, the move has a revenue implication of about USD 240 million on domestic steel and aluminium products.

India has also dragged the US to the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) dispute settlement mechanism over the imposition of import duties on steel and aluminium.

India exports steel and aluminium products worth about USD 1.5 billion to the US every year.

India's exports to the US in 2017-18 stood at USD 47.9 billion, while imports were at USD 26.7 billion.

The trade balance is in favour of India.

The US and China have been locked in a bruising trade war since Trump imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium items from China in March last year, a move that sparked fears of a global trade war.

In response, China imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on billions of dollars worth of American imports.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India trade tariffs American products tariff India US ties G7 summit Lindsay Graham
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp