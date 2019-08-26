Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to attend his ex's wedding

Home World

WASHINGTON: Does the idea of attending your ex's marriage make you unconformable? Well, that's certainly not the case with Prince Harry, who "will definitely" go to the wedding of his ex and model Cressida Bonas.

Bonas announced her engagement to Harry Wentworth Stanley earlier this week, reported Fox News.

Royal commentator Adam Helliker said the Duke of Sussex has always been on good terms with his stunning former girlfriend.

"Yes, Harry will definitely go, as he has remained on very friendly terms with Cressida, who has never said a word in public about her relationship with the prince. Harry is also very friendly with the bridegroom's mother, Clare Milford Haven," Adam said of the upcoming nuptials, speaking to Fabulous Digital, as cited by Fox News.

Bonas was introduced to the Duke of Sussex by Princess Eugenie in 2012, and they dated for two years before splitting in 2014, apparently because she was overwhelmed by being in the royal spotlight.

Despite the breakup, the two have remained on good terms and Bonas also attended the prince's royal wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

While it is expected that Harry will go to the wedding, which is expected to take place next year, the former 'Suits' actor is also thought to be on the guest list.

"Invites haven't gone out yet, but I'm told Harry and Meghan will be invited. Harry and Cressie are on good terms, Meghan has got to know her and they are expected to attend," a royal source told Fabulous Digital.

Adam said that although the Duchess is likely to get an invite, he said the real question will be whether or not she accepts it and attends the wedding ceremony.

"Meghan is known to feel less comfortable with his Harry's former girlfriends, particularly Chelsy Davy, who was the prince's first love and with whom he went out, on and off, for seven years. It was Meghan who ensured that Chelsy was not included on the list for the evening party after their wedding. This was a very pointed snub when many of Harry and Chelsy's mutual friends from pre-Meghan days were invited to the Frogmore House party," he added.

Bonas was once said to be the woman the Duke of Sussex would marry.

Bonas' boyfriend and property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley, announced their engagement with an Instagram post accompanied by a stunning picture of the pair.

A ring featuring a centre stone surrounded by red and white stones can be seen on Bonas' finger in the picture, while the caption read, "We're getting married."

The duo met and dated while studying at the University of Leeds, but broke up when Wentworth-Stanley embarked on a year abroad.

