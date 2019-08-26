PM Modi discusses global coalition for disaster-resilient infrastructures with UN chief

By PTI

BIARRITZ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed with UN chief Antonio Guterres his proposal for a global coalition for disaster resilient infrastructures, which India hopes to launch on the margins of the UN General Assembly next month.

On the sidelines of the G-7 meeting, Prime Minister Modi, who will attend the UN climate summit next month, discussed with the UN Secretary-General whether or not the world can come together to create a pool of trained volunteers who will help countries recover from disasters, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said on Monday.

The UN chief mentioned that he is very enthusiastic about Prime Minister Modi's leadership on the climate change, Gokhale said.

Modi discussed initiatives against single-use plastics with the UN chief and explained to him about his initiative on the coalition on disaster-resilient infrastructures.

The coalition will be a loose collective of countries which have the capacity in handling post-disaster infrastructure development.

The initiative doesn't seek to compete with UN organisations involved in relief but will complement their efforts.

During the meeting, the UN chief expressed concern on India's thermal power plant in the context of climate change.

The prime minister explained to him that India is moving towards renewal energy and cleaner form of energy, Gokhale said.

"The prime minister referred to nuclear power and said that this is an investment intensive industry.

Therefore, the membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) is crucial to build investors' confidence." The UN chief said that he understands India's position in this regard and is willing to help it in this matter, Gokhale said.

Modi, who will address the UNGA next month, will also participate as one of the keynote speakers at the UN climate summit.