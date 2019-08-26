Home World

PM Modi discusses global coalition for disaster-resilient infrastructures with UN chief

The coalition will be a loose collective of countries which have the capacity in handling post-disaster infrastructure development.

Published: 26th August 2019 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BIARRITZ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed with UN chief Antonio Guterres his proposal for a global coalition for disaster resilient infrastructures, which India hopes to launch on the margins of the UN General Assembly next month.

On the sidelines of the G-7 meeting, Prime Minister Modi, who will attend the UN climate summit next month, discussed with the UN Secretary-General whether or not the world can come together to create a pool of trained volunteers who will help countries recover from disasters, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said on Monday.

ALSO READ | G7 Summit: PM Modi highlights India's efforts to use digital tech to fight social inequalities

The UN chief mentioned that he is very enthusiastic about Prime Minister Modi's leadership on the climate change, Gokhale said.

Modi discussed initiatives against single-use plastics with the UN chief and explained to him about his initiative on the coalition on disaster-resilient infrastructures.

The coalition will be a loose collective of countries which have the capacity in handling post-disaster infrastructure development.

The initiative doesn't seek to compete with UN organisations involved in relief but will complement their efforts.

During the meeting, the UN chief expressed concern on India's thermal power plant in the context of climate change.

The prime minister explained to him that India is moving towards renewal energy and cleaner form of energy, Gokhale said.

"The prime minister referred to nuclear power and said that this is an investment intensive industry.

Therefore, the membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) is crucial to build investors' confidence." The UN chief said that he understands India's position in this regard and is willing to help it in this matter, Gokhale said.

Modi, who will address the UNGA next month, will also participate as one of the keynote speakers at the UN climate summit.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G7 Summit PM Modi India disaster relief
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp