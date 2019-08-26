PM Modi leaves for home after attending G7 Summit in France

By PTI

Biarritz, Aug 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left for home after attending the G-7 Summit in this French town where he also held bilateral talks with a number of world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, and spoke on issues like climate change and digital transformation.

"Au revoir France! Closing the curtains on an action-packed 3-nation visit to France, UAE & Bahrain comprising of bilateral & multilateral engagements, PM @narendramodi departs for Delhi.

Deepened India's relations with friends, and projected our voice on the global stage," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Though India is not a member of the G-7 grouping, Modi was personally invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Summit on Sunday and Monday.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi met Trump and categorically rejected any scope for third party mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, saying the two countries can discuss and resolve all issues bilaterally and "we don't want to trouble any third country."

He had a "good" meeting with his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Sunday and they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas like trade, investment, defence and education.

Modi also held fruitful discussions with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on a wide range of key issues and discussed ways to strengthen efforts to mitigate climate change.

ALSO READ | G7 Summit: PM Modi highlights India's efforts to use digital tech to fight social inequalities

The Prime Minister also highlighted India's large scale efforts towards eliminating single-use plastic, conserving water, harnessing solar energy and, protecting flora and fauna for a sustainable future in his address to a G7 session on the environment.

Modi arrived in Biarritz from Manama after concluding his three-nation tour to France, the UAE and Bahrain where he offered prayers at the Shreenathji Temple, the oldest temple in the Gulf region.

During his Bahrain visit, Modi was conferred the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance by Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa in recognition of his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with the tiny Gulf nation.

The prime minister also launched the USD 4.2 million redevelopment project of the 200-year-old Lord Sri Krishna temple in Manama.

In the UAE, Modi was honoured with the 'Order of Zayed', the UAE's highest civilian award, on Saturday as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two nations.

On the first leg of his trip, Modi held talks with Macron, who said India and Pakistan should resolve the Kashmir issue bilaterally and no third party should "interfere or incite" violence in the region.

The two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of the dynamic and multi-faceted bilateral relationship during their one-on-one meeting at Chateau de Chantilly, one of the finest jewels of French cultural heritage, located about 50 kms north of Paris.