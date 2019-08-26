Home World

Scientists in Italy fertilize seven northern white rhino eggs

Wildlife experts and veterinarians are hoping that the species can reproduce via a surrogate mother rhino.

A researcher works at the Avantea laboratory inseminating eggs from the last two remaining female of northern white rhinos with frozen sperm from two rhino bulls of the same species, in Cremona, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. The northern white rhino is on the verge of extinction but Sunday's operation raises hopes that they'll survive.

By PTI

CREMONA: Eggs removed from the last two remaining female northern white rhinos have been fertilized with sperm from the now-dead last male, but it will be about 10 days before it's known whether the eggs have become embryos, an Italian assisted-breeding company said Monday.

"We expect some of them will develop into an embryo," Cesare Galli, a founder of Avantea and an expert in animal cloning, said.

Avantea said that only seven of 10 eggs extracted last week from the females in Kenya could be used in the fertilization attempts Sunday using frozen sperm that had been taken from the male, which died in March 2018.

Wildlife experts and veterinarians are hoping that the species can reproduce via a surrogate mother rhino.

The Associated Press was granted exclusive access to the laboratory to film the procedure being carried out on Sunday.

Galli, a founder of the company, said that to improve chances for a species' continuation, it is better not to "get to the last two individuals before you use this technology."

The male, a 45-year-year-old named Sudan, gained fame in 2017 with his listing as "The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World" on the Tinder dating app in a fundraising effort.

Sudan was euthanized after age-related complications.

Decades of poaching decimated the northern white rhino's numbers.

The ultimate goal is to create a herd of at least five animals that could be returned to their natural habit in Africa which could take decades.

