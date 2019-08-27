French President Emmanuel Macron slams Brazil President Bolsonaro's 'rude' post about his wife

Home World

Published: 27th August 2019 10:24 AM

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has lashed out at his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro for endorsing "rude" remarks about his wife.

A supporter of the Brazilian President mocked Macron's wife, Brigitte, 66, in a Facebook post, the BBC reported.

The post contained a photo contrasting the French first lady's appearance with that of Bolsonaro's wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, 37.

"Now you understand why Macron is persecuting Bolsonaro?" it reads.

ALSO READ: Twitter shocked as Brazil President Bolsonaro ​blames NGOs for setting Amazon on fire

In response to the comment, Bolsonaro wrote (in Portuguese): "Do not humiliate (him)... man, ha ha."

Asked about Bolsonaro's remarks, Macron said it was "extraordinarily rude" and "sad".

"He said very disrespectful things about my wife. I have great respect for the Brazilian people and can only hope they soon have a president who is up to the job," Macron said at a news conference at the G7 summit in Biarritz on Monday.

The exchange highlights the acrimony between Macron and Bolsonaro in a diplomatic spat sparked by the Amazon fires.

ALSO READ: French President Macron believes Bolsonaro 'lied' on climate at G20, to oppose Mercosur trade deal

Macron is spearheading efforts to get world leaders to do something about the fires ravaging parts of the Amazon rainforest.

Macron has described the wildfires as an "international crisis", which critics have blamed on Bolsonaro's anti-environmental rhetoric and lack of action on deforestation.

But Bolsonaro, whose country is not in the G7, accused Macron of having a "colonialist mentality".

The right-wing Brazilian president has a long track record of making abusive comments about women, black people and minorities.

One of his most infamous remarks came during a heated debate in parliament with left-wing congresswoman Maria do Rosario in September 2014.

"I wouldn't rape you because you don't deserve it," Bolsonaro told Rosario.

Bolsonaro also caused uproar while talking about his own daughter during a public event in April 2017. "I have five children. I had four boys, and in the fifth, I weakened and a girl came," he said at the time.

