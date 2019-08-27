Home World

Pakistan Ministry to set up Kashmir media cell to know about 'ground realities'

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced the setting up of a special cell on Kashmir at the Foreign Office and a desk at all embassies.

Published: 27th August 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan ( File Photo | AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Ministry will set up a Kashmir media cell, a government official said.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information, said the Ministry had taken technical support from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) media cell earlier too, Dawn news reported.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Army chief Bajwa, Chinese General discuss Kashmir issue

"The social media cell of the PTI has cooperated with the government in establishing the official social media cell under the Information Ministry," she said.

Awan said that the aim of setting up of the Kashmir media cell was to collect and disseminate authentic information about "ground realities in Kashmir".

"We do not have free flow of information from Kashmir... Therefore, it is essential for the government to collect all available information at the Kashmir media cell in the Information Ministry and provide it to the Foreign Office, local media as well the members of civil society," she said.

ALSO READ: Will raise Kashmir issue at every international forum, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully made Kashmir an international issue, but it was the responsibility of relevant government departments to carry it forward, reports Dawn news.

Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced the setting up of a special cell on Kashmir at the Foreign Office and a desk at all embassies.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan ever since New Delhi on August 5 revoked Article 370 of its Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan India Article 370
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp